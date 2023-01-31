The Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: Mueller already finding trouble in court

From the Dakota Scout, it sounds as if Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s attorney is already finding himself stymied in court as he attempts to stop Mueller’s suspension:

Lange said there was no indication that Frye-Mueller’s attorney, former Rep. Steve Haugaard, had attempted to notify Schoenbeck that Frye-Mueller was seeking judicial relief. Judge Lange ordered Haugaard to email a copy of the pleadings to Sen. Schoenbeck and for them to schedule a hearing on the preliminary injunction on Feb. 7 or Feb. 10.

Maybe Frye Mueller should have passed on hiring Steve Haugaard to argue free speech.