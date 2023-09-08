The Labor day blues.. Welcome back COVID

Just got back from seeing my daughter in her educational program out east, where we spent the long weekend as a family. We managed to do a few fun things, including whale watching, and headed back Tuesday, where my rotten head cold I’d been developing was just getting worse.

As we were making the drive up from Sioux Falls, my wife remarked to me that maybe “I should go in to the clinic for a Covid test.” Ugh. Why do I want to go to the doctor? My mom was a nurse and we didn’t go to the doctor unless we were dying or had broken something.

I broke down and went in. Positive. Wife went in later. Same result. Time to unfurl the banner:

~ Welcome Back COVID ~

So now we’re back on the COVID quarantine train. Thankfully, things may be a little more relaxed after our country’s first experience with it.

This time they have antivirals they throw at you (paxlovid), which means you’re less apt to want to self-treat with ivermectin, aka ‘liquid sheep drench.’

Not foggy this time, as at least for me more like one of the worst head colds I’ve ever had, with exhaustion and some body aches. Although, my mouth tastes like ear wax. It can stop that any time now.

I think I might feel enough ambition to change pajamas this morning before I go back to my place of hiding on the basement couch. Definitely self-quarantining and popping into the office in bits and pieces to telecommute. But not planning anything big. Probably skipping the Trump Rally in Rapid.

It literally seems like a heavy case of what we used to get in previous years as the head flu.. not to be mistaken with the stomach flu. Where there was misery for a few days, and then back to work.

if that’s where it’s current mutation has landed us, we’ll just have to live with it, as we did all those years with seasonal flu that would affect schools and work in spurts, but would not shut the country down.

I’m going back to the couch now to live with it for another couple of days. Bleaugh.