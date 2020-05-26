A few minutes ago, I was alerted to a video premiering about how Isaac Latterell’s “liberal opponents and deep-pocketed special interests” are “donating thousands to stop him from returning to Pierre.”
Instead, we got this:
So, everyone who opposes Latterell, who protested the nomination of Donald Trump with a facepalm at the last Republican National convention, is a “liberal” or a “corrupt interest?”
Sorry. Given his inactivity during the campaign.. I don’t think it was a liberal cabal who wanted to see the State Representative go. I suspect it was a meeting of the minds across the political spectrum. You could dislike him for being anti-Trump. You could dislike him for being an anti-vaxxer. There is just something for everyone to dislike.
Hence, his level of non-support that’s remarkable for an incumbent State Representative. And you can mark this video as the last gasp of the Isaac Latterell for Senate campaign.
May it rest in peace.
“There is just something for everyone to dislike”
🙂
Because usually when making tough-but-good decisions, a leader should worry about being liked?
The liberal cabal in SD slashed its own tires as it found itself in bed with these strange deep state virus-mongers.
Any neocon finding themselves in the same bed might want to consider full-bodied political protection.
Ignorant line toting empty suit politicians need not apply?
We want substance, right?
All steak, sizzle is tertiary?
Language warning accompanies these warnings that were perfectly described and predicted by – insert name of he who shall not be named – over a decade ago:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=70dcbc7bc63e6dd46367c09e3c448506
Note the willingness to swat and kill annoying insects on display at the 1:02 mark…quick reflexes…
45 seconds of dead air at the end?
Who is the pro abortion person he is referencing?
Well at least he was correct about facepalming the Trump nomination.
I would have thought he could have found a better place – other than a busy highway – to shoot a video. That said, in the past I’ve found Rep. Latterell to be dismissive, unreliable and downright rude when it comes to trying to work on legislation and other fundamental governance topics. Sounds more like a JFM conspiracy theorist than a candidate for the legislature. Bottom line, stick to the issues that we need to focus on for South Dakota and not this nonsense.