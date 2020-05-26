A few minutes ago, I was alerted to a video premiering about how Isaac Latterell’s “liberal opponents and deep-pocketed special interests” are “donating thousands to stop him from returning to Pierre.”

Instead, we got this:

So, everyone who opposes Latterell, who protested the nomination of Donald Trump with a facepalm at the last Republican National convention, is a “liberal” or a “corrupt interest?”

Sorry. Given his inactivity during the campaign.. I don’t think it was a liberal cabal who wanted to see the State Representative go. I suspect it was a meeting of the minds across the political spectrum. You could dislike him for being anti-Trump. You could dislike him for being an anti-vaxxer. There is just something for everyone to dislike.

Hence, his level of non-support that’s remarkable for an incumbent State Representative. And you can mark this video as the last gasp of the Isaac Latterell for Senate campaign.

May it rest in peace.