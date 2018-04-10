The Libertarian Candidate for Governor’s views versus those of his party.

Here’s a bit of cognitive dissonance between Steve Novotny, the new Libertarian Candidate for Governor, and the expressed views of his party.
From 2016.. The Libertarian Party’s platform position on farm subsidies:
2.7 Marketplace Freedom
Libertarians support free markets. We defend the right of individuals to form corporations, cooperatives and other types of entities based on voluntary association. We oppose all forms of government subs dies and bailouts to business, labor, or any other special interest. Government should not compete with private enterprise.
And Steve Novotny’s position on farm subsidies?:
Grudznick when you last had breakfast with Bob & Lar did Bob say he was going to show up to this convention with his claw hammer and straighten his party out? It looks like it ran off the rails.
We’re an ag state. Even the Libertarians are smart enough to know we need to protect our farmers and ranchers.