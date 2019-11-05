The murderer’s last words don’t really make much of an argument against the death penalty

From the Argus Leader, Charles Rhines spoken epitaph don’t really seem to give much reason for anyone questioning whether the death penalty was inappropriately applied last night:

“Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred towards me. I pray to God that he forgives you for your anger and hatred towards me. Thanks to my team, I love you all. Goodbye. Let’s go. That’s all I have to say, goodbye”

Read that here.

Failing to acknowledge his role in this, AND criticizing the parents of the young man he murdered in cold blood for seeking justice?

I suspect he’s where he deserves to be at this point in eternity.