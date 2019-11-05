The murderer’s last words don’t really make much of an argument against the death penalty

From the Argus Leader, Charles Rhines spoken epitaph don’t really seem to give much reason for anyone questioning whether the death penalty was inappropriately applied last night:
“Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred towards me. I pray to God that he forgives you for your anger and hatred towards me. Thanks to my team, I love you all. Goodbye. Let’s go. That’s all I have to say, goodbye”
Failing to acknowledge his role in this, AND criticizing the parents of the young man he murdered in cold blood for seeking justice?
I suspect he’s where he deserves to be at this point in eternity.
No it doesn’t. You’re right.
But the words from the mother a few years ago do:
“They say, ‘Oh, it will give you closure.’ No, it won’t. We’ll still have birthdays and Christmases without our son,” she said.
The death penalty does not fix anything.
Media’s obsession with executions in this state only add to the pain and dark cloud that hangs over us each time of of these horrendous cases come up.
What a horrible comment to make.
It’s sad. Regardless of what you think of the death penalty, you would hope there would be repentance at the end. That doesn’t seem to have been the case with Mr. Rhines.