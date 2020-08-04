The only thing worse than a patronizing campaign theme is spelling a patronizing campaign theme incorrectly.

I had someone send this campaign piece to me today from the fair. And to be honest, there are a couple of problems with it that are hard to get past.

Apparently, Republican State Representative Tom Pischke is campaigning for re-election on a theme which seems entirely appropriate for the 20’s. Unfortunately, that would be the 1920’s, before women were given the right to vote. In a state with a Governor and a Senate Majority Leader who are women.. I’m going to guess that they’d disagree that they need to be singled out for patronization.

Then there’s the other part. If Tom is going to actually campaign on a theme of protecting ‘women and chidlren,’ (sic) he should hire someone to do his cards that can actually spell ‘children.’

Just sayin’.