The only thing worse than a patronizing campaign theme is spelling a patronizing campaign theme incorrectly.

I had someone send this campaign piece to me today from the fair. And to be honest, there are a couple of problems with it that are hard to get past.
Apparently, Republican State Representative Tom Pischke is campaigning for re-election on a theme which seems entirely appropriate for the 20’s. Unfortunately, that would be the 1920’s, before women were given the right to vote. In a state with a Governor and a Senate Majority Leader who are women.. I’m going to guess that they’d disagree that they need to be singled out for patronization.
Then there’s the other part. If Tom is going to actually campaign on a theme of protecting ‘women and chidlren,’ (sic) he should hire someone to do his cards that can actually spell ‘children.’
Just sayin’.
His printer needs to be fired.
Agreed. I have had a printing company misspell words that I had correct on the copy I had sent in to have them set up and print.
Even if it’s the printer’s misspelling, it’s still the candidates fault! Someone needed to look at them before setting them out. If it was noticed, they should have demanded some kind of replacement from the printer, hired another printer to rush a smaller order, or simply gone without! Plus, the campaign shouldn’t be ordering cards for each individual event. That kind of (poor) planning leads to things like this. Not to mention, you’re tempted to “switch things up” and inadvertently undermine your own branding efforts. Plus, is his middle name “District 25”?
I’m forced to agree. Each of us, at some point, has misspelled something. I certainly have. But for this humiliating public goof, fault lies with the printer AND the candidate. An officeholder must review the material s/he sends voters. Do your job! If something were misspelled on my business card or my website…
Although Tom should demand & receive a refund, he still looks very foolish.
