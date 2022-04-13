The run up to today’s impeachment decision by the South Dakota House in the matter of Attorney General Ravnsborg

This week has been moving fast in the form of pushback from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and his supporters in the face of today’s special gathering of the State House of Representatives.

In a facebook post on Sunday, State Representative Scott Odenbach, who has announced he will be abstaining from the proceedings, reminded us that it was Palm Sunday, which is remembered as the final week of the life of a man who many of us view as the spiritual savior of humanity. And he was a man who faced two investigations:

And while we were being reminded of the fact that Jesus faced investigations, it appears that the Ravnsborg team was not idle, as bright and early this morning, Austin Goss of Dakota News Now posted multi-page documents from Team Ravnsborg on why they believe the matter does not rise to an impeachable offense:

I just received the following letter from a spokesperson for AG Ravnsborg: pic.twitter.com/Sph5MnmTbQ — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) April 12, 2022

But even more interesting, the document also seemed to take a right turn directly into the campaign for Attorney General, and contained a hard shot against his predecessor and competitor for the race, former Attorney General Marty Jackley, in perhaps a foreshadowing of the Republican Party convention showdown between the two:

Wow.. That was unexpected. And I can’t help but point out that perhaps it was just a little unwarranted. If the Current AG is going to throw out some smack talk as to the team who came before him, he’s going to have to point out what he changed in the office in response to these apparent concerns when he took over.

Going into the impeachment hearing appears to mark a bit more defiant Jason Ravnsborg in the face of his detractors.

And they’ll largely be facing off today in the House of Representatives as they make a decision as to whether sufficient evidence exists for the matter to be determined by the State Senate.