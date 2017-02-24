The SDWC Update to the state of the political races for February 2017

What a difference a couple of months make! Things continue to shift and swirl in the background of South Dakota’s political scene as campaigns begin to roll out. And they’re affecting the landscape of the 2018 Statewide races.
After being quiet for some time, Lt. Governor Matt Michels signaled that the door to a Gubernatorial campaign might not be shut, and that he would make a decision after the legislative session. Instead of pushing forward for Congress, Shantel Krebs seems to have shifted gears, and has been moving closer to the Jackley gubernatorial effort, possibly for a Lt. position.
But, don’t let me spoil it, you can read it here:
I sense the Dusty people are concerned with Krebs and or Tapio getting in.
Not sure why you’d think that. I’m just noting what I’m hearing.
Daugaard announced Michels as his LG June 17th or 18th of 2010. If the primary is on June 5th and Jackley waits that long to announce his pick someone would have about a week to run and be nominated for a vacated constitutional office. Because technically she might be running for it again if Jackley doesn’t win.
Either way pretty flattering to be in the running as an LG. Mickelson, Rhoden and Lust would also be good choices.
That does make for a trick situation. If Jackley announces her well ahead of the primary and then loses, Krebs could still try to run of SOS but there would presumably be others in the race at the point.
What is the date of the 2018 convention?
I’d like to see Stace run.
The Democratic party has several openings for candidates. He could have his choice.
I would too. It would be so much fun to see him get creamed again!
Mr. Nelson might make an interesting State Secretary. He would be his version of fair, and he would be heavy handed about it. There would be no messing around and he would really clean up all the corruption in the elections, or discover there really isn’t any.
I would like to see Sideshow Stace be all in.
My bet is on Michels. He has the experience, pragmatic and moderate which will appeal to a wider range of voters.