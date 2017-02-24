The SDWC Update to the state of the political races for February 2017

What a difference a couple of months make! Things continue to shift and swirl in the background of South Dakota’s political scene as campaigns begin to roll out. And they’re affecting the landscape of the 2018 Statewide races.

After being quiet for some time, Lt. Governor Matt Michels signaled that the door to a Gubernatorial campaign might not be shut, and that he would make a decision after the legislative session. Instead of pushing forward for Congress, Shantel Krebs seems to have shifted gears, and has been moving closer to the Jackley gubernatorial effort, possibly for a Lt. position.

But, don’t let me spoil it, you can read it here:

