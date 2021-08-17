The sounds of silence over South Dakota Democrat Party’s $7200 fine

Seriously?

11 days after it was brought into the light on twitter by the Deputy Chief of the Washington Bureau of Business Insider Magazine, It appears that I’m the only one who wrote anything about South Dakota Democrats being fined $7200 as part of the financial fiasco which brought their party to it’s knees.

Again, seriously? Because two years ago, the financial mess was the hottest topic around.

Especially considering that it triggered a hard crash for the South Dakota Democrat Party with a cascade of resignations and austerity measures which led to at least the temporary shuttering of their offices. And arguably, problems from which the party has yet to fully recover, leaving it for dead on the side of the road just in time for the state’s redistricting process. Even liberal commentators talk about the state Democrat Party as something still needing to be revived.

Considering it dominated South Dakota political news over the past couple of years, I’m not sure how the state’s political media has decided to ignore it without even a passing notice.

In case you’d like to read the closing documents, you can read here and make your own judgement about the messy affair.

South Dakota Democrat Party 7200 Fine by Pat Powers on Scribd

There. Now you’ve gotten far more than you’re apparently going to get anywhere else when it comes to the state’s political media letting you hear a discouraging word about the Democrat Party.

Update.. in the midst of all of their financial issues, I think we all missed the fact the Dem party also appeared to also have been fined 5k for just not filing a report:

SDDP Fined 5k in 2020 – 3721_2 by Pat Powers on Scribd