The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women Condemns Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel

On October 19, 2023, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women (SDFRW) Executive Committee adopted a resolution condemning recent I-lamas attacks and affirming support for Israel.

It reads:

WHEREAS, Governor Kristi Noem said, “These barbaric actions shock the conscience of the world. Beloved People of Israel, we share your anger at the viciousness of these attacks and the death, pain, and suffering they have caused;” and,

WHEREAS, Senator John Thune said, “I strongly condemn the senseless terrorist attacks on Israel by I-lamas, a known proxy for Iran. Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East – one of America’s strongest allies. We stand with Israel and support its unequivocal right to defend itself and its people;” and,

WHEREAS,Senator Mike Rounds said, “Shocked and saddened to see the horrific attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist group I-lamas. The United States condemns this senseless violence and stands ready to assist our ally, Israel. At least fourteen Americans are dead and several more are missing or held hostage. We cannot stand by when these atrocities are happening. We need to support Israel now, and those who commit these horrible crimes must be stopped;” and,

WHEREAS, Representative Dusty Johnson said, “I-lamas’ acts of terror in Israel are wholly unconscionable. America stands with our ally;”

RESOLVED, The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women sisterhood stands firm in our condemnation of terrorism. Let us pray for the strength, wisdom, and bravery of the leaders of Israel and its allies, including the United States. Let us pray for the hostages, for the bereaved families, for the brave first responders, for the tireless doctors and nurses, and for the heroic armed forces who will strike swiftly, truly, and with justice.