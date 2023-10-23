The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women Condemns Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel
On October 19, 2023, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women (SDFRW) Executive Committee adopted a resolution condemning recent I-lamas attacks and affirming support for Israel.
It reads:
WHEREAS, Governor Kristi Noem said, “These barbaric actions shock the conscience of the world. Beloved People of Israel, we share your anger at the viciousness of these attacks and the death, pain, and suffering they have caused;” and,
WHEREAS, Senator John Thune said, “I strongly condemn the senseless terrorist attacks on Israel by I-lamas, a known proxy for Iran. Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East – one of America’s strongest allies. We stand with Israel and support its unequivocal right to defend itself and its people;” and,
WHEREAS,Senator Mike Rounds said, “Shocked and saddened to see the horrific attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist group I-lamas. The United States condemns this senseless violence and stands ready to assist our ally, Israel. At least fourteen Americans are dead and several more are missing or held hostage. We cannot stand by when these atrocities are happening. We need to support Israel now, and those who commit these horrible crimes must be stopped;” and,
WHEREAS, Representative Dusty Johnson said, “I-lamas’ acts of terror in Israel are wholly unconscionable. America stands with our ally;”
RESOLVED, The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women sisterhood stands firm in our condemnation of terrorism. Let us pray for the strength, wisdom, and bravery of the leaders of Israel and its allies, including the United States. Let us pray for the hostages, for the bereaved families, for the brave first responders, for the tireless doctors and nurses, and for the heroic armed forces who will strike swiftly, truly, and with justice.
One thought on “The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women Condemns Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel”
I’m going to test if I’m allowed to be funny on DWC.
WHEREAS the biological men of South Dakota prefer not to be formal about things and,
WHEREAS the biological men of South Dakota are unorganized and
WHEREAS the biological men of South Dakota like to burp and fart and scratch and,
WHEREAS the womens’ groups of South Dakota have all the money because their men worked themselves to death or died in foreign wars and,
WHEREAS when we are together we are meeting and there are no rules and no votes and we have the right to organize and speak amonst ourselves and
WHEREAS sometimes we just need some time to commune with our inner therapy ducks and,
WHEREAS the country is really broke and needs investment domestically to shore-up the elections and
WHEREAS the money we’re sending abroad is basically circling the globe and probably coming back here anyway
WE DO HEREBY RESOLVE to politely ask for a 10% increase in our beer money to keep up with the pace of inflation, and
WE DO HEREBY PROCLAIM that this meeting of the biological men of South Dakota was never in session, therefore most certainly does not need a vote to end.
That is all.