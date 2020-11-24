I don’t think I realized that this was out there until I got one in a box of miscellaneous political items. I was buying the box, because there were a Bjorkman for Congress pin, which I didn’t have (because it was rare for his campaign to do anything except chew through staff). Also snagged a morton pottery Mundt elephant to add to my ‘herd.’
I ended up giving an completely mint and unused Gov. Bill Janklow trucker hat to my daughter, but I kept this for myself:
I can’t say I’ve ever come across an unused “Gene Abdallah for House” golf ball imprinted with his logo & photo before.
One thought on “The South Dakota political collectible you didn’t know you needed.”
We went to the Brooke debate in town. I extended an offer for her to be on the program, but she never got back to me, or she was put in a bubble by her social media crew.
She is a delightful young lady, and the wife and I considered seriously voting for her after the candidate forum (the Chamber of Commerce’s rendition of a limp noodle debate thing wherein the candidates don’t even call each other names).
She also rode a horse in the parade.
I don’t trust horses.
They almost always cheat at golf.