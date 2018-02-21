The title of that book could be taken a few different ways

By the looks of it, apparently former US Senate Candidate Dr. Annette Bosworth has a new book out. And depending how you look at it, it either has an unfortunate… or pretty versatile title:
I’m sure she could use “ANY WAY YOU CAN” as the title of a other books she could author.
Such as a book on fundraising for your legal defense…
or perhaps how to get on the ballot….
I’m just going to stop right there.
Well at least she seems to be promoting the ketogenic diet, which is good for the pork producers. The best way to get it is to eat nothing but bacon.
If her book increases bacon consumption we should be all for it.