From today’s $hopping Guide covering rural Minnehaha County, it looks like there’s a lot of confusing information out there about Tom Pischke:
(Aside from the fact there is no disclaimer in violation of state law) the shopper paper ad says elect him to State Senate.. but the sample ballot says elect him to State Representative?
There’s also that family values statement, but that’s an argument for the campaign trail.
4 thoughts on “The very confused candidacy of Tom Pischke.”
I hope the former Mrs. Pischke is involved in the campaigns. And I doubt friend of Mr. H’s out-of-state name-caller blog, Mr. Barth, is really appearing on the ballot in June alongside Mr. Pischke.
I am not on the ballot for anything this year! Clearly a cut and paste error from two years ago. I recognize the family photo.
Has anyone noticed this ballot would be one for the General election in November? Why is this printed before the Primary?
Mr. Eldon, grudznick noticed. That’s why I pointed out Mr. Barth being on a “primary” ballot with Mr. Pischke. It’s a picture that makes no sense. Why did he not take a real sample ballot and color the dot and then put that in his ad? I’ll tell you why. It’s Mr. Pischke, who is very confused.