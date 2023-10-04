I had to chuckle when this was sent over to me. Jordan Youngberg is certainly enthusiastic in his campaign for the District 25 State Senate seat.
As you can see – the wrap is back – referring to one of Youngberg’s favorite campaign methods, wrapping his truck as a visible sign he’s out on the campaign trail.
5 thoughts on “The wrap is back! Jordan Youngberg continues on the campaign trail.”
Seems like Youngberg’s style is to do things right, go big or go home attitude. He always seems to have his vehicles/ house / and business clean and organized. Idk what that means but he has always been a driven individual that seems to go all or nothing. Historically he always seems to keep turning up the heat.
I doubt he spend his time campaigning in Fall River County.
Jordan is the only candidate running who knows his district boundary. Votes in hot springs won’t get it done this cycle.
This campaign is heating up just in time for Pischke to go spend 3 months in Pierre while Jordan pounds the pavement.
Pischke, having been kicked out of the caucus, can pound sand around the Capitol. He won’t have anything else to do.