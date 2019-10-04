There’s a good reason why you don’t elect certain people to office. The Sioux Falls Man Bun tax.

Sometimes there are those things you have record with a screen shot, in case that person ever runs for office again. Last night’s tax proposal of unsuccessful Sioux Falls Mayoral/City Council candidate Nick “Man Bun” Weiland was one of them:

So, Man Bun wants to see Sioux Falls impose a ten cent fee on all single use plastic, with the fee going to the retailer, and the other half going towards the environment? As in, “he wants to tax retailers with half of the tax going to the same retailers?”

For most businesspeople, they really aren’t interested in a new government program to tax themselves so they can pay themselves half of the proceeds of the tax.

I can’t imagine he spoke with his mom/employer about whether Parker Bistro, his family’s restaurant, wants to be account for and be taxed ten cents for every straw, takeout box, and plastic bag in the restaurant by the city of Sioux Falls, so they can get a nickel back.

(Do we call this Weiland’s ‘nickleback’ proposal?) Moving on.