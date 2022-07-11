Democrat Convention this weekend where candidate threatens opponent…
“And to paraphrase Shakespeare though, I come to bury Chris, not to praise him.”
Democrat Response:
Republican Chair refers to Democrat candidates as “liberal clown car“..
Democrat Response:
4 thoughts on “There’s a lot of pearl clutching going on over the clown car comment.”
I don’t participate in Facebook, tweeter or any other social media. Would someone please refer me to the quote from the Republican Chairman? Thank you.
I’m a Republican but thought it was juvenile. The Republicans would be wise to learn from Walter Payton: When you get to the end zone, act like you’ve been there before.
What did this fellow say about clowns? Do a Mr. Dale-style quoting for people who can’t get on the face books or find things there.
The pearl clutching was pretty laughable, especially after the Jamie Smith staffer’s video tweet from the pro-abortion rally in SF on Sunday