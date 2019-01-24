There’s a reason why some people aren’t allowed to post unmoderated. Lora Hubbel claiming people murdered over EB5. Again

I notice Lora Hubbel was complaining in the last day or so that I have her comments blocked on my website. And actually, she isn’t blocked, but her comments require my review and approval before I’ll let them through. And there’s a reason for that, which Lora illustrates this morning:

Wow. For someone who claims to be Christian, but completely ignores the parts of the bible that don’t suit her (especially that commandment about bearing false witness), that’s one of the more horrible things she’s said. I’m not sure why she’s on this people are being murdered kick, but it just reiterated why people don’t want her to return to the Republican Party. Ever.

And as evidenced this AM, she’s not getting her comments un-moderated here anytime soon.

