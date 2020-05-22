Theresa Stehly appears to be trolling for Democrat votes Posted on May 22, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply There’s a report from a Sioux Falls reader that Stehly for City Council signs seem to be popping up around graveyards today: Clearly, Theresa is out campaigning for Democrat voters. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related