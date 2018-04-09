Theresa Stehly endorses Janet Brekke…. because other people have endorsed candidates in the past?

Mark this as the oddest endorsement press release so far this year. From my mailbox:
April 9, 2018
In light of recent City Council issues, Theresa Stehly has publicly endorsed Janet Brekke for City Council on Monday.
Stehly has been inspired by the enclosed endorsements done in the past by Christine Erickson and Dennis Daugaard for candidates running for office.
Okay?
The Stehly endorsement doesn’t talk about Brekke’s qualifications or her background, or her issues or anything. But what we ARE seeing from the Lora Hubbel of the Sioux Falls City Council is that she’s endorsing because… others have endorsed others in the past?
Really? Is that her only reason?
Aside from the fact that the first attempt at the release didn’t have the endorsements it was claiming to attach (so it was sent again noting endorsements from Daugaard 6 years ago, and one from Christine Erickson last year).. I’m not sure why we really care that other people have endorsed people in the past.
Moving on…
Shortest press release ever and then to name the governor and another city councilwoman without any context…a lot of inside baseball….
poorly done
I take exception to describing Theresa and Lora in the same breath.
I don’t often agree with her (do on occasion), think she should sometimes move on once the issue is decided and needing to sometimes just agree to disagree. But she is an honest voice that deserves to be heard in this city.
Completely agree
And this year’s winner of the most bizarre press release goes to…
What was the Erickson endorsement that she was referring to?