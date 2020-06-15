Theresa Stehly hires Democrat Party State Chair Randy Seiler for election recount

Theresa Stehly – who has gone out of her way to claim she’s “Republican” – has apparently made an interesting choice to be her Representative on the City election recount board. Because she’s hired Randy Seiler, chairman of the State Democrat Party for that position:

Today, Monday June 15, Stehly is announcing her representative on the recount board is former U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, Randy Seiler. Stehly stated “In this non partisan municipal recount, I am honored to have the expertise of Attorney Seiler representing the best interests of the citizens and protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.”

Read it all here at KELO AM Radio.

That’s …an interesting choice… to say the least. I’m not aware of Randy having spent any time specializing in election law.

An interesting choice… but not shocking.. (noting the picture below with Democrat US Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers & Democrat State Senator Reynold Nesiba.) Birds of a feather and all.