Theresa Stehly looking to exit the SF City Council race before it begins? Appears to be floating run for the legislature.

Coming after criticism over “spreading misinformation” after the tornado that struck in Sioux Falls (which comes after criticism for her grandstanding antics) Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly stands to face her strongest challenge as former State Legislator Alex Jensen moves towards launching a race for the at-large Sioux Falls City Council race.
Jensen, who in both his primary and general state legislative elections, was known for running a very strong campaign effort in the past. With the twin challenges of both negative public perception surrounding herself, and a strong opponent who knows how to do the work of taking her on, what does that leave the embattled and criticized Councilwoman Stehly to do?
Last night on the SouthDacola website, whose author Scott Ehrisman is attached to Theresa Stehly’s hip (or at least, his nose to another part of her anatomy) and serves as her advisor, floated this:
There has been a rumor circulating that Stehly is considering a run for District 14 Senate. Deb Soholt will be term limited so Stehly could run for that seat in 2020.
As we both know, Stehly hasn’t decided to run for re-election on the city council, so maybe a run for the state legislature is more appealing to her.
In the face of Jensen, who is sure to be a strong opponent, Theresa is trying to gauge how exiting the council and running for the Legislature might be taken. What would that campaign slogan be? “Theresa Stehly – Because the legislature needs more grandstanding and dysfunction.”
Word is that State Representative Larry Zikmund is looking at that office, and if not him, GOP County Vice Chair Tyler Swanger ran for it before and would likely give it another shot. I’ve also heard rumors of others with an interest in the seat being vacated.
Even if Stehly survived that gauntlet, she’d likely face Democrat Erin Healy in the fall of 2020 who pulled off a surprise win in the House, and would likely be pushed by Democrats to leap to the open seat with the backing of her allies in the Democrat party.
If Stehly wants to jump contests to avoid a tough race where she might get beaten up, guess what? The District 14 State Senate contest isn’t going to be it. In fact, she’d get the pleasure of back to back contests where she’ll be beaten up.
What is wrong Pat? Replacing Soholt with Stehly would make the Senate way too conservative for you? Or would too anti-establishment be more like it?
Steve, you and I have the same vote in that race. None.
And since you bring it up, I’ve supported plenty of Republicans who you might consider “anti-establishment.” As long as they’re good people with the best interest of the voters at heart, isn’t that the important thing?
Which office are you going to be running for, Sibby?
Zikmund versus Swanger versus Stehly in a race, with the winner to face Healy. Fascinating.
Rep. Zikmund has legislative experience – he’s a known commodity. A republican lifer who understands the chain of command, he won’t embarrass the party with ill-conceived publicity stunts. I doubt you’d find him signing a marijuana petition. He numbers among the patriotic republicans who funded the Veterans’ Cemetery – a great accomplishment and, potentially, his legislative career capstone. Larry has given South Dakota long years of service. He’s paid his dues. Call me sentimental, but I’d like to see him win. Yet, this is politics, 2020 style. As Clint said, “Deserve’s got nothing to do with it.” Does Zikmund possess the charisma, energy, and stamina to win back-to-back, hotly contested (& physically demanding) contests? Does he have the requisite social media presence? Can he defeat Healy heads up?
Tyler has youth, health, energy, and ambition. A family man now, he’s gained maturity since his 2016 adventures. He seems more fully invested. He’s smarter than folks assume, and (over the last 2 years) he’s become involved in the party, attending events, contributing money, and serving as county vice chair. I suspect he’d run an aggressive senate campaign. Although he’s a better 2020-style candidate than old-school Zikmund, Tyler isn’t a proven winner. Larry and Theresa would claim, with justification, that Swanger has never prevailed in a general election. Both Zikmund and Stehly have multiple wins. In D14, Larry far surpassed 6000 votes and Stehly, running for city council, amassed 5500 (no disrespect intended – figures drawn from memory — feel free to correct). Progressive Erin Healy is formidable. She did quite well in 2018. She has solid financial backing, and folks call her the “democrat darling.” In a moderate (borderline liberal) district, one Deb Soholt dominated, are we confident Swanger beats Healy?
I’m not here to stick a knife in Theresa. It’s been my pleasure to meet her at various events. I don’t spend time on facebook, and I don’t attend many council meetings, so I don’t care about those (alleged) meltdowns. But she’s made enemies. Assuming she wants to duck Jensen, wouldn’t she be wiser to run for house than senate? Regardless, we know she has the guts to prosecute an aggressive, in your face campaign. She’ll court media attention and she’ll come out swinging. A Stehly v. Swanger primary would be brutal (albeit entertaining). Theresa embodies the “take no prisoners” attitude 2020 seems to demand, and she boasts a cadre of devoted partisans (eg Sibson). I’m far from sure she’d win, but I would not care to run against her.