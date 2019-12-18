Theresa Stehly strikes again, and continues toxic behavior on city council

Last night, Theresa Stehly managed to strike again, this time as she talked the rest of the Sioux Falls city council out of a measure she wanted by continuing the abrasive/toxic behavior on council that she’s become infamous for:
But the Brekke-Stehy proposal failed 5-3. And not just because the majority didn’t see a need for an electronic device policy. Rather, the accusatory nature in which Stehly presented it to the public derailed the effort, Councilor Greg Neitzert said.
Not only did Stehly fail to build consensus about the electronic media proposal, Neitzert said she also disenfranchised her colleagues in the days leading up to the vote.
“It absolutely poisoned the well,” he said. “It makes the proposal dead on arrival when you accuse your colleagues of corruption.”
So, Theresa brings some cockamamie claim that cell phones during the meeting are the devil... or at least they’re how about her fellow councilpeople give special privileges.
Ugh. It would be nice to think this is an aberration. But unfortunately its standard operating procedure for Stehly.
Propose something.. Accuse people who might disagree of corruption… Lose the proposal because you’re abrasive and acting like a crazy person.￼
It’s long past time the Sioux Falls City Council be done with Theresa’s type of self-aggrandizing and childish behavior.
—
Update – it sounds as if Theresa’s behavior was even worse than the story reflected. As per Joe Sneve, who wrote the article in the Argus Leader:
Not to mention that while Stehly was likening the use of cell phones during a meeting to corruption, I’m told that she and Councilor Starr passed notes back and forth several times. So under her standard, would passing notes on paper that also be corruption, in a primitive, Fred Flinstone-style?
Stehly’s double standard is an example of why this issue is just tremendously stupid.
If a student speaks (whispers to another student) while the teacher is talking they can be written up for insubordination, sent to the office, given detention and/or an email sent home to parents. Erickson must have forgotten how to be respectful when someone else is speaking.
And in a government meeting where there are a number of moving parts, side conversations are pretty standard. It’s not a classroom, and she certainly wasn’t teaching anybody anything.
At times the city council, all members, behave like children. They should all be embarrassed. Teachers/administrators are constantly telling us they’re preparing students for the real-world. My point is, we are taught at a young age to be respectful when others are speaking.
Students are also not allowed to use cell phones, same rule set by many employers. Why do they need to be on their phones, sliding notes or whispering? Seems to me a lack of self-control, which can be an influence coming from the devil. It is a spiritual battle.
You obviously do not support Stehly, but many SF residents do, and If I’m correct you do not get a vote?
“insubordination”
Yes, that’s the problem in a nutshell. Stehly is furious because neither the council nor the mayor subordinate to her. These uppity “students” blatantly disobey their “teacher.” Perhaps Stehly should run for Emperor. Barring that, perhaps SF voters should do what’s necessary to create a more collegial & less acrimonious council.
She’s doing what all con artists do once exposed as the frauds they are. Bluster, deny, attack, etc. Sadly we had to endure a decade or more of her before the inevitable flame out.
“She’s doing what all con artists do once exposed as the frauds they are. Bluster, deny, attack, etc.”
You have the roles reversed. It is the establishment types that deny and attack when their agenda is exposed. With all due respect to Pat, sometimes this web site (such as this thread) becomes one of their tools.
I agree completely there are fraudsters on all “sides” of public policy, Steve. In Stehly’s case, she’s made a career of picking issues that she can exploit for her own aggrandizement that, uniformly, directly affect almost no one in the community. They city will spend almost $550 million this year and she screams over peanuts like the parking ramp screw up? Her more trailer parks agenda? How is that an affordable housing program? It goes on and on.
If she’d ever chosen to show up, dig deep to understand issues and offer real policy solutions, I’d have happily countenanced her abrasiveness: nothing’s better in government than an informed skeptic. She’s taken the easy, “look at me” approach to public service instead and we constituents are the worse for it.
Done and done.
I appreciate hearing the policy positions you disagree on. Over the years I have witnessed, and experienced first hand, attacks on those who bypass what I call the “Legalized System of Corruption” and seek to bring our various governmental bodies back in line with doing good for most, instead of catering to special interests. We can debate whether or not Stehly is a continuation of that process. At this point in time I will not be a judge of her motivations.
Its so obvious, Stehly intended to sabotage her own ordinance. She made sure to offend her colleagues both in the meeting and on social media. A no vote allows her the opportunity to continue railing against the city council and mayor, grab headlines, change the topic from “blockgate” AND have an election year issue. Case in point: Watch her delivery of the bee ordinance, and compare to how she ushered in the cell phone ordinance.
Here is my statement that made my colleagues feel accused of corruption :
“Councillor Janet Brekke and I are bringing an ordinance Tuesday, returning integrity and transparency to public input and Council discussion. This reassures the public that their voices are being equally heard. Let’s eliminate special deals for special people.”
On a side note, thanks for giving yiur input. Next round we can also discuss note passing and whispering.
Councilor: If you were serious about transparency of public input, your measure would include reporting of ALL constituent contacts, whether in person, via phone, email, text or otherwise received at ANY time and not just those received during meetings.
As written, it’s just grandstanding and headline grabbing. As always.
Aren’t they already when a constituent contacts the City Council via email or letter?
Electronics are not allowed on the US House floor, though some Members get by with it. I’m not sure about the US Senate or the State house or State senate.
I like the idea of banning electronic devices in city council chambers during meetings.