Thinking about running as a Republican in 2020? Before you write a check to someone, I’m happy to have a conversation.

As I add another name or two to the 2020 candidate list and we inch closer towards the 2020 season, it’s worthwhile noting that as parties are out there recruiting, we tend to forget that there are those who don’t run in political circles who take a look at all running for office and think “you know, I could do that.”

For those people thinking about running for partisan office, particularly those who might have an interest in running as a Republican for the first time, I’d offer that I’m always happy to chat with you about it. What you can expect things might cost, what resources you can access, what good practices you should use.

I’m happy to have these conversations in confidence (no blogging zone engaged), and equally as important, I’m not going to charge you anything.

Every once in a while, I run across those who had been talking with people who claim to know about politics in a similar nature, and then found themselves tied to “a consultant” who is then sending them a bill for hundreds of dollars. Had that happen with someone who hadn’t signed anything, and then boom! A bill for $500, with the expectation that they were now going to pay them an additional $3000.

$3500 on top of all other expenses for database access that’s available at no cost, to access information that’s readily available if you know where to look, and to arrange professional services that are middling at best? That’s enough to put a person off of politics. Before a person interested in running as a Republican decides to, or inadvertently finds themselves committed to paying someone thousands of dollars for the sake of being “represented,” maybe the best advice I can offer is to reach out for a chat.

Yes, I do sell campaign materials too as well as my experience with them. But, there’s a difference between sourcing print material and basic campaign advice. Over a number of years, I’ve had the benefit of some outstanding mentors in the field of politics who were always glad to provide advice. It’s important to me to pay that forward so a person can start on their best foot running for office.

It’s pretty easy to be what I term “a good candidate.” It’s also easy to fall into a lot of old hackneyed tropes in running. The difference is what makes a candidate an elected official. That doesn’t mean a person has the most money, but it means they run a competent race.

So if you’re a new candidate thinking about running for county or legislative office and just want to bounce some things off of a person to understand what it takes to do a good job, the door is always open, and I’m only an e-mail or phone call away.