This has to be the highlight of my morning! Posted on February 17, 2017 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ The USS Zumwalt. The first of an entirely new class of destroyer. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Pat Is taking that photo of the USS Zumwalt a security violation? Talk about high tech! What security clearance do you have?
Seriously they are pretty cool photos!
It was from beyond the exclusion zone. There is a serious naval Yard here. Well worth the price of the bay tour!
Take the Midway tour. Fantastic!
Thank you for sharing your pictures!
I wonder if Trump has handed over the blueprints of the Zumwalt to Putin, yet?