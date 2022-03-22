From Twitter:
In addition to blaming the mayor, police chief, sheriff, candidate for sheriff and the court system, a local hotel bans all Native Americans for a shooting a few days ago on hotel property. Neither the shooting or Grand Gateway’s response to it reflect our community values. pic.twitter.com/vA9oXND0qi
— Steve Allender (@Mayor_Allender) March 21, 2022
This is not going to end well for the people making these statements. And rightfully so. From findlaw:
Federal law prohibits privately owned facilities that offer food, lodging, gasoline or entertainment to the public from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin; it also prohibits government-owned and/or operated entities from discriminating on this basis. A place of public accommodation includes many places that are open to the general public and the law requires that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy the services, goods, and benefits of the public accommodations.
Federal Public Accommodations Law
Under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a place of public accommodation cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin. If you think that you have been discriminated against in using such a facility, you may file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, or with the United States attorney in your area. You may also file suit in the U.S. district court.
And let the lawsuits commence in 3.. 2.. 1..
15 thoughts on “This is not going to end well for the people making these horrendous statements.”
Okay so I guess the top cop supports anyone shooting anyone in town! Why should tourists then come to Rapid City and risk their lives??? Businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone. It’s a shame he didn’t support the victims…they being the murdered and the business owner whose business brings in TAX DOLLARS to Rapid City.
So… it’s okay to ban whole race of people from a business just because of the actions of a few?!?
Imagine that it was white people that were doing this. Based on this logic, would it be okay to ban all white people from an establishment?
You should escape South Dakota and take your bigotry with you. This state is not some sanctuary for those who wish to treat others differently based on the color of their skin.
Alabama is calling.
My wife is from Georgia, and whenever we drive from Georgia into Alabama, I always say to her…
“Welcome to Alabama. Turn your clock back an hour, and your calendar back 100 years.”
While businesses do have the right to refuse service to anyone, they do NOT have the right to refuse service for any reason. That’s not an opinion, that’s the law. And Mayor Allender’s statement said nothing about supporting or not supporting the victims. But, I get it, words are hard.
Please go back to California!!!!
What? Hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions. The entire native race is not responsible. Use your head.
What is the Mcarthur foundation?
https://lmgtfy.app/?q=macarthur+foundation
This hotel owner is using the same argument that was used in the Jim Crow days to restrict the ability of AfroAmericans to travel through the south. That didn’t go well for the anti-American crowd. To get a feel for why this is VERY bad – go watch the Movie 42 about Jackie Robinson.
After last year’s *ahem* mostly peaceful BLM protests (that happened to occur mostly at “Opportunity Zone” boundaries) I wonder if we should consider adding “political disposition” to the list of civilly protected groups?
Mr. Schoenbeck, should Trump supporters have the right to redress grievances and stay in Hotels in Liberal cities?
Asking for a friend .. does Mayor Allender like to apply face coverings to toddlers?
Why not bring up vaccine mandates, and a 9/11 theory here too? Lets focus on anything but the premise of the post!
You forgoy 5G discrimination too Mr. Dales.