This is starting to sound a little expensive.

A study on our state capital’s flaming fountain monument is giving the impression that the ancient water and gas piping is going to be a little expensive to remedy:

A fix for the Flaming Fountain near the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre could be more urgent, complicated and expensive than anticipated, and it could require an alternative water source for Capitol Lake, according to an expert report. and… The report also said the well’s steel casing might be corroded, and water could be leaking through the casing into soft and crumbly underground formations, where the water could be forming cavities that might settle or collapse.

Read it here.

One issue is that changing it from a naturally heated water source back to a natural unheated flow, the lake would freeze over in the winter.

But, that might not be a bad thing.

(Pierre weekly free press, Thursday, Jan 01, 1914 ,Pierre, SD)

A frozen lake could have the potential for restoring ice skating on the body of water, which took place early in the 1900’s. But, if that were ever to happen, I am sure that would be many years off.

(And I’ll bet you never knew the lake actually had a name besides “Capitol Lake.”)