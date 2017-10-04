This might be the battle of the plaid campaign. (Updated!)

In Marty’s campaign video below, I couldn’t help but notice his shirt…. Where have I seen that before?

Congresswoman Noem wore it in her 2010 Congressional video:

It’s plaid deja vu. But in the midst of the plaid battle, Marty threw us a curveball..

He’s got a horse now, but switched up the pattern to blue…

This might be the battle of the plaid campaign. Stay tuned for more clashes of the tartan cloth!

Update: I felt bad, because I couldn’t find any photos of GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel wearing plaid in a campaign setting. And she’s probably not a plaid person.

So I thought I’d be a helper, and I mocked up what I thought might be the best way for Lora to express her views on the campaign trail in plaid:

Hm… I’ll have to see if it comes in red.

