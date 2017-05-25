This week was a 1-2 punch against the much maligned Consumer Protection Finance Bureau

This week marked a 1-2 punch against the much maligned Consumer Protection Finance Bureau (CFPB) as not only was the overzealous government agency’s existence argued against in front of the 11-member court of appeals, but President Trump’s presented budget literally guts funding for the agency under the Republican president.

First – the court case:

Theodore Olson, an attorney for financial services company PHH Corp., the plaintiff in the case, sued the CFPB in 2014. He argued Wednesday before six Democratic-appointed judges and five Republican-appointed judges that such a structure gives the CFPB director more power than was intended by framers of the Constitution.

“You have a concentration of power,” Olsen told the judges. In creating the CFPB, he noted, “Congress itself understood and recognized that it was going further than it ever did before in limiting the President’s power.” A single director who cannot be dismissed without cause, and with a term that potentially outstrips that of the president, limits the chief executive’s authority, he maintained.

and..

he court also could decide against the one-person directorship structure. That would allow the president to appoint a several-member board, like with the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Observers say a definitive decision may not be handed down for more than a year. By then, Cordray will be finishing his five-year term, anyway, and President Trump could appoint a new director.

A governing board would be fine with many in the financial services industry.

“We believe such a structure would allow for a diversity of views and expertise, as well as providing continuity through different administrations, rather than having a regulation yo-yo each time the director changed,” said Joe Gormley, assistant vice president and regulatory counsel for the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), based in Washington, D.C.