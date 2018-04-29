This weekend in the Attorney General’s race..

A few things happening in the race for Attorney General on the Republican side of the aisle.
I shared a table with John Fitzgerald on Friday night at the Lincoln Day Dinner, and he happened to hit delegates with a mailer on Saturday, touting his bonafides, and his endorsement from Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo:
While Lance Russell and his wife were at the Brookings County Lincoln Dinner, they had an event for one of their daughters, and had a stand-in at the Mitchell Dinner on Saturday, where I’m told Senator Stace Nelson credited Lance for being his mentor.:
And of course, AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg was on the trail pressing the flesh and speaking to delegates in both Mitchell and Brookings:
Most of the people I talk to are leaning towards Fitzgerald. They give good reasons. He’s the least risky.
Russell might be a dark horse because he has the conservative bonafides.
Should be a good race between these two.
you are so out of touch…I don’t know a single person supporting Fitzgerald.
Then he puts flyers out like this…Mark Vargo is supporting him….enough said to NEVER vote for him
#expostfacto
Really? Then you are going to be surprised when he makes the runoff against Russell.
I’ll take that bet and give 2 to 1 odds that isn’t going to happen.
You should leave Lawrence County once in a while…
Tona Rozum and Mike Vehle were absent. A little smaller crowd this year. Senator Nelson gave a great speech for Senator Russell. The souviners from the Russell campaign were a cool new hung this year.
Lance is Stace’s mentor….oh dear Lord…so Lance created this fool….and they are proud of it.
I thought it was illegal to take pictures in a courtroom.
I agree. Fitzgerald looks like he’s gaining momentum. He’s by far the most qualified so it wouldnt surprise me if he won. The GOP needs quality leaders and that is why he has such good word of mouth going for him down the stretch. The delegates I talk to are backing Fitzgerald.
Gaining momentum, what from a dead stop….
Again with a comment about most qualified, are you kidding. Fitzgerald has little to no leadership or management expertise. Fitzgerald is the least qualified.
The fact he is hanging with Stace now at the dinner last night is a perfect example of why he is not qualified.
No delegate I talk with is switching to Fitzgerald at all. Sorry, he is in very last place.
He was hanging with Stace Nelson?
Fitzgerald is more than qualified.
Fitzgerald is the only choice. If you have ever talked with the man it’s reasonable to say he does his job for the victims of crimes. What happened to his family should never happen to anyone. He lives to seek justice. He eats ,breathes, and lives for the law.
I agree, no one should ever work for the mafia like his father did.
I think it is REPREHENSIBLE that he tries to spin that story into a positive reason to vote for him.
The man his dad represented was turning states evidence.
That is not what Fitzgerald himself has said in his speeches
It was John E. Fitzgerald Jr.’s refusal to convince his client not to turn state’s evidence that garnered him the kiss of death. The boss did not want him to rat and wanted John to convince him not to rat. John refused and the boss kissed him on the cheek good bye. This is how the mafia lets you know you’re done.
What I find interesting is “THE BOSS” as you describe him was close enough to John that he was trying to get him to convince a witness and kissed him good bye meaning they already had a relationship…otherwise if John was just defending the guy why on earth would he ever talk directly to a mob boss? The mob let him know he was done working for them. He doesn’t appear as innocent as you are making him sound.
Does Fitzgerald win on the first ballot? That seems to be the consensus from those in the know.