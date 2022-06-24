The SDGOP State Convention is hearing resolutions this afternoon, and this gem would be the odd item on the agenda that no one has ever heard of before this weekend.
We’ll see how it will fit into things in today’s proceedings.
3 thoughts on “This year’s resolution that no one has ever heard of..”
The farmers have heard about it.
Ask anyone in the Ag Community and they know about it. Nebraska GOP nominee Jim Pillen has even made it a point of his campaign. Bad look for South Dakota Ag groups if more people aren’t aware of what 30X30 is.
Just a quick link to the WH presser on this program … https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/12/20/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-celebrates-expansion-of-locally-led-conservation-efforts-in-first-year-of-america-the-beautiful-initiative/