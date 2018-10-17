Those who know Sutton best… supporting Kristi

From the Rapid City Journal comes an interesting story about who some of the people closest to Billie Sutton are supporting this election – Kristi Noem.

The report filed Monday by the Noem-Rhoden Victory Committee shows that Linda Lillibridge, of Burke, gave $500 to the committee’s Sept. 7 fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump in Sioux Falls. Linda Lillibridge is the grandmother of Sutton’s wife, Kelsea

The Noem campaign said Linda Lillibridge has subsequently given an additional $9,000, for a total of $

And…

Noem’s campaign manager, Justin Brasell, also issued a written statement in response to a request for comment.

“Kristi is grateful for the support she’s received from those who know Billie Sutton best,” the statement said.