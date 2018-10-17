Those who know Sutton best… supporting Kristi

From the Rapid City Journal comes an interesting story about who some of the people closest to Billie Sutton are supporting this election – Kristi Noem.
The report filed Monday by the Noem-Rhoden Victory Committee shows that Linda Lillibridge, of Burke, gave $500 to the committee’s Sept. 7 fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump in Sioux Falls. Linda Lillibridge is the grandmother of Sutton’s wife, Kelsea
The Noem campaign said Linda Lillibridge has subsequently given an additional $9,000, for a total of $
And…
Noem’s campaign manager, Justin Brasell, also issued a written statement in response to a request for comment.
“Kristi is grateful for the support she’s received from those who know Billie Sutton best,” the statement said.
“We love Billie and Kelsea dearly, but we can’t support the Democratic Party,” she said.”
You have political division in any family with opposite opinions but they still love each other and will still do anything for one another. It’s their vote and money to spend.
I have always wondered about this because both Tom and John were strong Republicans with an unwavering free enterprise, anti-government intrusion perspective. Plus, when I see Sutton’s “accountability” board, I can imagine John saying “Good Gracious Billie. You want to be Governor and you can’t do this yourself. Be a boss.”
Finally, someone who was close to John said to me (don’t know if he knew how much money this was as I didn’t ask), “I’ll bet John is turning over in his grave watching all this money being spent to promote democratic issues.” Tom and Johns widows might be doing what they can to cancel it out.
We just need a state auditor that audits instead of a board of bureaucrats like Billie wants. The auditor is in name only. Give them the authority to look into grants and departments.
They could of read Dakota Free Press and it scared the hell out so they chose not to support their relatives.
Too many people forego their core principles because a family member is involved; it’s like being against abortion but if you have a relative has one you change to say that it’s okay in certain circumstances.
Sutton supported Hillary and is no moderate, and we don’t need a Hillary supporter as leader of our state. Sutton’s disingenuous claims to be a fiscal conservative don’t hold any merit, and he should be soundly beaten at the polls.
Wow. This is quite the story and quote from a family member. Could be a little tense around the Thanksgiving table.
The reality here is many parents and grandparents love their kids and grandkids, but know if and when they are ready to take on a big role like this.
Reading the article closer, shows another unforced error.
Sutton’s spokesman tried to dismiss it as just a couple of long-standing Republicans going to see the President.
First, they gave $19,500 total when they could have gotten the total treatment with the President for $10,000. Thus this is more than just going to see the President.
Second, Aunt Cindy made it clear. They can’t support the Democratic Party and see helping Sutton as doing that.
Yeah, no matter how the campaign gal spins it, that says a lot when your relatives won’t support you.
That stings Billie I bet. Thanks in-laws.