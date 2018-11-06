Thousands turn out for Noem/Pence event

The turnout today is YUUUUGE for Vice President Pence and Kristi Noem in Rapid City, as evidenced by the photos filtering back to me:

The campaign filled an airplane hanger with Noem supporters eager to hear our next Governor Kristi Noem and the Vice President as well as their guests today.

Dang! I wish I could have been there. What a great event!

Update … hearing 2000 people!

