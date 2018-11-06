Thousands turn out for Noem/Pence event

The turnout today is YUUUUGE for Vice President Pence and Kristi Noem in Rapid City, as evidenced by the photos filtering back to me:
The campaign filled an airplane hanger with Noem supporters eager to hear our next Governor Kristi Noem and the Vice President as well as their guests today.
Dang! I wish I could have been there. What a great event!
Update … hearing 2000 people!
What an awesome turnout!! Glad they offered to come and campaign for her. Says volumes about what they feel she can do as our next governor!! All In!!!
Those residents were already going to vote for Noem.
Probably true, but it is an indication of both support and passion. An impressive indication at that.
Better than the 20 people at the elride shrine for Tim and Randy tonight