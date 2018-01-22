Three of every four dollars spent on Open Primary measure coming from out of state group

The Open Primaries group, which hopes to keep those pesky independent and third party candidates from cluttering the fall ballot (by eliminating them in the summer) has filed their year end campaign finance report.

And it certainly shows that once again, this is not a local effort:

Open Primaries 2017 Year End Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Locally, the group raised $45,000, with over half of that (28K) coming from sponsor and rich guy Joe Kirby. But the lion’s share came from out-of-state group Open Primaries, Inc, who put in $155,000 towards the ballot.

So, 22% of what they raised came locally, and 78% from one single group, out of state.

