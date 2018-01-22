Three of every four dollars spent on Open Primary measure coming from out of state group

The Open Primaries group, which hopes to keep those pesky independent and third party candidates from cluttering the fall ballot (by eliminating them in the summer) has filed their year end campaign finance report.
And it certainly shows that once again, this is not a local effort:
Open Primaries 2017 Year End Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Locally, the group raised $45,000, with over half of that (28K) coming from sponsor and rich guy Joe Kirby. But the lion’s share came from out-of-state group Open Primaries, Inc, who put in $155,000 towards the ballot.
So, 22% of what they raised came locally, and 78% from one single group, out of state.
If it makes the ballot VOTE NO!
Democrats can’t win so they are just trying to change the rules like last year.
Hey! Wanna know what’s super cool about our ballot? No matter how the measure gets there, South Dakotans get the final say! Isn’t that so rad? Last time I checked, Open Primaries Inc, Harvey Nichols, and anyone else from out of state doesn’t get to vote in our elections. Thank goodness our democracy is protected it literally it’s most fundamental level.
Not if no one hears the opposition to this junk they are proposing like how awful Marcy’s Law was…everyone bought into “It’s for Victim’s rights” and did not have $1M to tell why it was going to cost our state a lot of money for little actual rights that we didn’t already have on the books.