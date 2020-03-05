Thune: 5G Technology Will Require Safe, Secure Infrastructure

“If we lead the world in implementing 5G, we will have the chance to set standards for 5G deployment – including, most importantly, network security standards.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today discussed the security measures that need to be taken to ensure that 5G infrastructure is deployed and used in a secure manner. There are inherent risks with any technology, but because 5G will mean a greater number of connected devices, the risks are even higher. This morning, Thune introducedbipartisan legislation to ensure U.S. communications infrastructure security is a clear negotiating objective of our country’s trade policy.