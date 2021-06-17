Thune: Abrupt Reversal on Wuhan Lab Story Exposes Mainstream Media Bias and Big Tech Censorship

“I’ve seen too many instances lately where our cherished First Amendment freedoms are subordinated to a political and social agenda, and I hope the Wuhan story reminds us of the responsibility each one of us have to safeguard these freedoms … lest they slip away from us.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, today discussed his two bipartisan bills that would increase internet transparency while preserving the light-touch approach to regulation that has allowed the internet to flourish: the Filter Bubble Transparency Act and the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act. Thune discussed the heavily curated social media experience that many consumers encounter and the mainstream media’s abrupt reversal of the Wuhan lab coronavirus origin story. At the end of May, Facebook announced that it would no longer censor claims that the coronavirus was man-made, something many conservatives thought was worth investigating. The mainstream media, which had savaged the story during the previous administration, has now accepted the story as a credible theory.