Thune Advances to #2 position in US Senate Posted on November 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ From the Argus Leader: .@SenJohnThune has been elected the Republican majority whip, the second-ranking position in Senate leadership. https://t.co/raZOylbglT — argusleader (@argusleader) November 14, 2018
Congratulations to John Thune. I am sure this is an honor for him. However I have voted for him for the last time. Anybody in Washington for that long winds up becoming part of the problem. I respected his decision to leave the House after three terms. I think he should do this in the Senate as well.
Dont see the logic of always having junior Senators and ceding leadership to others. But, presuming it exists, we should have limits of twenty years to be a teacher.
By the way, we have term limits. It is called the ballot box as many discovered last week. There are a lot of ways to denigrate democracy and taking away the right of the governed to vote for who they please. Term limits is among the most insidious.
We do have term limits in theory, but in practicality they do not exist. Generally, more than 80% of Senators are re-elected. Since 1964, there have been a total of 8 elections in which less than 79% were re-elected. Since 2000 there have been 0 elections in which less than 79% of the Senators were re-elected. That is 10 election cycles. Some of those years were as high as 96%. You have to go back to 1986 to see the last time the rate was less than 79% (75%). Myth or not, continued “service” leads to the swamp we have today. Like our President, I am in favor of draining the swamp. The problem with swimming in the swamp is eventually you become covered in the swamp. BTW, the House is even higher, probably due to the sheer numbers. 7 flips vs. 80+.
I agree with you duggersd. The founders didn’t intend for the positions of senator and congressperson to be a career; they intended that a citizen would go in for a while, do the best they could, and then return to their life as a private citizen. There is so much money in politics that the governed are limited to who they can viably elect by the amount of money a candidate has. DC is a corrupting place, and power is intoxicating.
Teaching is a career, being a politician was meant to be a temporary thing.
Well, this is exciting! Perhaps we can get some real stuff done that will benefit the people of SD.
For a bunch of founding fathers who didn’t think it was a career, most served for more than 30 years. The idea public service was to be done for a few years is a great myth. The founding fathers considered it a noble vocation. Franklin, Jefferson, Adams, Madison, Monroe, And Jay. And if you go to the next generation and count their military years, they were in public service even longer.
Swamp creature!!
Troy, thats not what you and the repugs were saying about ol Tommy two-shoes Daschle. Once he was in DC long enough to have some influence, he had been there too long.
But I’m sure that was different, feel free to stumble through an attempt at explaining how, I’ll grab some tea.
In case you haven’t noticed, Daschle is still in DC as an influential lobbyists for the crony capitalists.
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/03/tom-daschle-officially-lobbyist-221334
If John moves to DC with his family and starts hanging with the DC crowd, it will be time for him to come home. But, as of now, he can still be found at Augie, SDSU, USD, et. al. athletic events, shops in HyVee, and spends more nights in SD every year than Daschle did in his entire 6 year term. As you might know, Daschle’s decision to stay in DC (and hardly ever coming back in the last dozen years) kinda confirms his heart is someplace else.
Further, if he uses his new found position to promote issues/positions contrary to the majority of South Dakotans, I encourage you to bring that up and let the voters decide. As you know, Daschle’s choice of clients and work isn’t connected to South Dakota which confirms his issue priorities is someplace else.