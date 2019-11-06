Thune: America Can Lead the World in the 5G Revolution
“The technology … is here. We just need to take the final steps to bring 5G into our communities.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today discussed the effort to make 5G a reality in the United States. Last Friday, Thune was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to unveil the city’s first 5G cells.
Thune has been a leader in the race to make 5G a reality, authoring the MOBILE NOW Act, which was signed into law in 2018, and the bipartisan STREAMLINE Small Cell Deployment Act, legislation he reintroduced in June.
Ow my brain is on fire!
I wish Thune would pick an issue that is a hot button issue. He likes the non controversial.