Thune: America Must Continue to Lead the World in Automated Vehicle Technology

“For automated vehicle technology to advance, it is imperative that the regulatory framework catch up with private-sector innovation… Unfortunately, bipartisan agreement on my amendment collapsed when special interests expressed their opposition, despite major efforts to accommodate their concerns.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his work to develop a bipartisan legislative framework to govern the testing and deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) and his amendment to the Endless Frontier Act, which would’ve helped keep the United States ahead of China in the AV revolution. Thune expressed his disappointment that Democrats blocked his amendment due to pressure from outside interest groups, which is ultimately not in the best interest of our economy or the American people. AVs have the power to transform the way we move in numerous ways, making the transportation system safer, more efficient, and more accessible.