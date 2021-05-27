Thune: America Must Continue to Lead the World in Automated Vehicle Technology
“For automated vehicle technology to advance, it is imperative that the regulatory framework catch up with private-sector innovation… Unfortunately, bipartisan agreement on my amendment collapsed when special interests expressed their opposition, despite major efforts to accommodate their concerns.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his work to develop a bipartisan legislative framework to govern the testing and deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) and his amendment to the Endless Frontier Act, which would’ve helped keep the United States ahead of China in the AV revolution. Thune expressed his disappointment that Democrats blocked his amendment due to pressure from outside interest groups, which is ultimately not in the best interest of our economy or the American people. AVs have the power to transform the way we move in numerous ways, making the transportation system safer, more efficient, and more accessible.
2 thoughts on “Thune: America Must Continue to Lead the World in Automated Vehicle Technology”
Translation: Please install as much 5G as you possibly can because you shouldn’t be driving your own car anymore?
Also, so Cisco stock bubbles?
Autonomous automobile software is so stupid it requires a 5G/Radar telemetry-ized in memory software model to help navigate and not run into stuff?
So, we’re giving up our right to drive for .. being placed in a proverbial microwave?
Translation, “electric car RF/Radar emissions are good because we can’t see them”?
These are all questions Thune should be ready to answer in a real debate (respectful or not).
There is enough evidence of the harm, cost, and dubiously measured ROI of these technologies to make me wish Ford would quit wasting its money already and just make a mechanical, reliable, cost effective electric; a new Model T?
Thune, man .. your staff/advisors/cognition are really blowing smoke up your butt on this stuff. Do you ever personally reach outside your staff to triangulate what you’re being told?
If we can’t have a new Senator, maybe we could have a new staff?
There is nothing wrong with 5G, you paranoid imbecile. Why don’t you run outside and accost some people burying cables?