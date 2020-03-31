Thune and Markey Applaud FCC Mandate to Protect Consumers From Illegal Robocalls

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), authors of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, today issued the following statement on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) report and order to mandate the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework, as required by their TRACED Act. The STIR/SHAKEN mandate was a key provision of the TRACED Act and will enable a telephone carrier to verify that incoming calls are legitimate before they reach consumers’ phones.

“In the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, it’s important now more than ever that consumers are protected from illegal robocalls,” said Thune and Markey. “Today’s action by the FCC to implement key framework from our TRACED Act could not have come soon enough, and we are thankful for the commission’s continued work on this issue. Once implemented, STIR/SHAKEN will reduce illegally spoofed calls, a critical step to making it safe to answer your phone again.”

Last week, Thune and Markey urged the FCC to take all necessary steps to protect the public from illegal robocalls during the coronavirus health emergency.