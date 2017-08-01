Thune and Rounds weigh in on stalled Obamacare repeal

South Dakota’s United States Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds are both quoted in an article today at the Politico website, as they both weigh in on the stalled effort to repeal the much-maligned Obamacare:

Senate Republicans have no plans to revive their party-line attempts to repeal Obamacare this summer, despite President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration over the chamber’s failed attempts last week to gut the law.

“Until somebody shows us a way to get that elusive 50th vote, I think it’s over,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the third-ranking Republican. “Maybe lightning will strike and something will come together but I’m not holding my breath.”

and…

Some rank-and-file Republicans want to try and keep up the fight even as more senior members echoed McConnell’s “move on” comments. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said the party must pursue “all avenues” to reform, including reconciliation.

“We have to continue working on it because come January 1, we’re going to see a huge increase in premiums,” Rounds said.