Thune Announces Committee Assignments for 115th Congress

“Having the opportunity to serve on these committees ensures that South Dakotans will continue to have an active voice on a wide range of issues that matter to them.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the Senate Republican Conference ratified committee assignments for the 115th Congress. Thune will again serve on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and the Finance Committee. The full Senate is expected to formally ratify committee assignments this week.

“Having the opportunity to serve on these committees ensures that South Dakotans will continue to have an active voice on a wide range of issues that matter to them,” said Thune. “This year we’ll start the important work of drafting the next farm bill – my fourth overall – in the Agriculture Committee, laying the groundwork for comprehensive tax reform in the Finance Committee, and continuing to advance meaningful technology and transportation legislation in the Commerce Committee. It will be a busy year, but that’s because Senate Republicans are eager to get to work for the American people.”

###

Facebook Twitter