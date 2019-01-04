Thune Announces Committee Assignments for 116th Congress

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue the hard work to ensure we have another successful two years.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after committee assignments for the 116th Congress were announced. Thune will again serve on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and the Finance Committee. The Senate Republican Conference and the full Senate must formally ratify the committee assignments, which they are expected to do next week.

“I’m excited and eager to continue to serve on these three important committees that will ensure South Dakotans’ voices are heard in the U.S. Senate,” said Thune. “Last Congress was a productive one, including a newly enacted farm bill, pro-growth tax reform, and multiple bipartisan wins in technology and transportation, and these committees assignments will help keep the momentum alive. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue the hard work to ensure we have another successful two years.”

