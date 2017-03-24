Thune Applauds Keystone XL Pipeline Permitting

“This is one more step in a joint effort between Congress and the administration to pursue policies that encourage job creation and economic growth.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after President Trump issued a permit authorizing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline:

“After delaying the common-sense, shovel-ready Keystone XL pipeline for eight years, the Obama administration put politics ahead of job creation and energy development,” said Thune. “I’m glad President Trump took quick action to approve this critical infrastructure project. This is one more step in a joint effort between Congress and the administration to pursue policies that encourage job creation and economic growth.”

###

Facebook Twitter