Thune Appointed to Committee That Will Negotiate Final Tax Reform Bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, has been appointed to the conference committee that is tasked with negotiating a final tax reform bill after the House and Senate each passed their respective versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Senate passed its version on December 2, but a final bill must pass both chambers of Congress before it can be sent to the president for his signature. As one of eight Republican senators serving on the conference committee, Thune’s selection ensures that South Dakota’s interests will be represented at the negotiating table.

“The House and Senate are on the same team, we’re headed toward the same end zone, and we have the same goal in mind – putting a pro-growth tax reform bill that helps middle-income Americans on the president’s desk as soon as possible,” said Thune. “Both chambers have outlined our priorities, which include doubling the standard deduction, expanding the child tax credit, lowering tax rates for all taxpayers, particularly low- and middle-income Americans, and reforming our business tax code. Delivering on this promise that we made to the American people will lead to an environment that will foster greater economic growth and create additional opportunities for families to get ahead. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate, and I am committed to ensuring that our final product delivers on the goals we’ve set out to achieve.”

