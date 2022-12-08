Thune: Biden Administration’s Radical ESG Policies Have Real-World Impacts

“Between higher energy prices and higher food prices, the kind of financial hardship Americans have been experiencing during our current inflation crisis could become a fixture for the long term.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today expressed his concerns regarding President Biden’s far-reaching environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda. Thune noted that the administration has failed to examine the impact ESG policies will have on the price of food and energy, and he warns that these overreaching regulations could result in serious consequences for essential industries within our economy.