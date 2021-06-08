Thune: Biden Builds Back Big Government
“Under the Biden budget, in just a few short years working Americans could be facing thousands of dollars in higher taxes. All these hikes, of course, are an attempt to pay for the Biden administration’s new spending.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed President Biden’s budget, which would raise taxes by $3.6 trillion over 10 years. The budget would raise taxes on middle-class families by allowing the tax relief Republicans passed in 2017 to expire. It also proposes at least 30 separate tax increases, including a hike in the capital gains tax, a hike in the top income tax rate, and a new death tax.
4 thoughts on “Thune: Biden Builds Back Big Government”
Good job Sen. Thune. People need to know the spending has to be paid for.
Troy, did you ever make this comment under Trump? If not, why not?
Thune had a chance to stop this by objecting to the fraudulent election but instead chose to insult Trump supporters. Now he expresses concern…way too late and ineffective.
You have just exposed what I think is Thune’s great weakness going into 2022. Everyone is talking about Noem’s vulnerabilities on both sides of the aisle, but the most vulnerable Republican in ’22 in my estimation is not Kristi or Dusty, it’s Thune.