Thune: Biden Prioritizes Pet Projects Instead of Addressing Rampant Supply Chain Crisis

“The administration’s hostility to traditional energy production has helped drive energy prices up, which is aggravating our supply chain and inflation crises.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called out the Biden administration for focusing on pet projects instead of addressing the country’s rampant supply chain crisis. Thune noted that some ocean carriers are refusing to transport certain goods, such as South Dakota agricultural products, and he discussed his recent legislation that would address the problem and create a more level playing field for producers.