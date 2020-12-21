Thune: Bipartisan COVID Relief Package is a Win for the American People

“It’s been a very difficult year for our country. And this winter is likely to be very challenging. But the light at the end of the tunnel is coming. And we are going to make it through. I look forward to sending additional relief to the American people later today.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the recent bipartisan agreement on a new targeted COVID-19 relief package, for which he has been advocating for months. This legislation will include a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding for the hardest-hit small businesses and additional money to help schools reopen and safely operate, support vaccine distribution, and prioritize coronavirus treatment and other frontline medical needs. Thune also noted that the agreement will include his Paycheck Protection for Producers Act, which will help more farmers and ranchers benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program, and an extension of his Employer Participation in Repayment Act, which was originally included in a previous COVID relief package. The Senate is expected to consider the agreement as soon as today.