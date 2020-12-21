Thune: Bipartisan COVID Relief Package is a Win for the American People
“It’s been a very difficult year for our country. And this winter is likely to be very challenging. But the light at the end of the tunnel is coming. And we are going to make it through. I look forward to sending additional relief to the American people later today.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the recent bipartisan agreement on a new targeted COVID-19 relief package, for which he has been advocating for months. This legislation will include a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding for the hardest-hit small businesses and additional money to help schools reopen and safely operate, support vaccine distribution, and prioritize coronavirus treatment and other frontline medical needs. Thune also noted that the agreement will include his Paycheck Protection for Producers Act, which will help more farmers and ranchers benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program, and an extension of his Employer Participation in Repayment Act, which was originally included in a previous COVID relief package. The Senate is expected to consider the agreement as soon as today.
4 thoughts on “Thune: Bipartisan COVID Relief Package is a Win for the American People ”
I read it has more money for the Kennedy Center. How many more pets of Pelosi are included again? How does that help anyone? Just more debt to pass on to our kids and grandkids. After Thune’s acceptance of a rigged election, i wont trust him on anything.
I also believe it includes $4 billion for the New York Metropolitan Transportation to improve a system nobody is using because they are leaving New York. If I read the print correctly, I will not receive anything because my wife and I earn too much. At least they got that right.
If certain states would open their economies, there would not be any need for relief.
7% of $900,000,000,000 goes to the people, and the corporations and foreign aid will get the rest. I guess Raytheon needs to gear up for our upcoming invasion of Syria. You can just see how giddy the America-Last GOP is for the Biden presidency.
Elections are compromised, social media is an enforcement arm of the DNC, our justice system has been weaponized, states are taking away people’s livlihoods but thank God the terror of mean tweets is over. Oh and here is $600.
South Dakota’s representation in DC is so bad. Swampy Rinos, the whole lot of them.