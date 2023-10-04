Thune Calls Out Biden’s Radical Return to Obama-Era Net Neutrality Proposal

“Under the regulatory regime the Biden FCC wants to impose, the federal government would be allowed to block or prioritize internet traffic or otherwise interfere with the free flow of information.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Biden administration’s attempt to return to failed, heavy-handed Obama-era regulations on the internet. Thune noted that in order to maintain a free and open internet, Democrats should reject the administration’s misguided net neutrality power grab.