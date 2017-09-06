Thune: Comprehensive Tax Reform Will Increase Jobs and Wages for the Middle Class

“Reforming our tax code is an indispensable part of getting our economy back on the path to long-term health.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, today outlined several key principles for pro-growth, comprehensive tax reform, which includes increasing wages, jobs, and economic growth; providing tax relief for the middle class; keeping well-paying jobs in the United States; increasing American competitiveness in the global economy; and simplifying the tax code.

Thune has already introduced several tax-related bills, all of which would be prime measures to be included in a comprehensive tax reform package. To learn more about these bills, visit Thune’s tax reform site.

Facebook Twitter